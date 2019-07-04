EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School will hold its fifth annual Community Yard Sale 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the school, 391 Zion Road.
The giant yard sale, featuring about 2 dozen vendors, will incude something for everyone — furniture, housewares, jewelry, toys, baby to adult clothing and more. Food and drinks will also be sold, with the proceeds benefiting the school's senior class.
Vendors will be set up at tables outdoors and inside in the school’s air-conditioned gym.
For more information or to reserve a vendor spot, contact Jessica Martin at 609-653-1199 or email her at jmartin@acseht.org.
Atlantic Christian School, founded in 1971, is a private, nondenominational regional school that educates children from 6 months to 12th grade.