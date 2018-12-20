Atlantic County’s Egg Harbor Township Library to receive improvements

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Christmas is coming early to the township branch of the Atlantic County Library System.
The library will receive a new circulation desk and information/reference desk as well as replacement floor tiles. Installation of all is expected to be completed by Dec. 22.
The library will remain open during construction, though visitors will need to enter the library from the side entrance and may experience some noise during construction.
“These new improvements will make a visit to the Egg Harbor Township branch an even more enjoyable experience. We welcome the public to stop in to see them for themselves and to take advantage of the many services and programs we provide, free of charge, from toddlers to seniors,” said Gair Helfrich, Atlantic County Library System director.
The township branch library is at 1 Swift Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-927-8664.