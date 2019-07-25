EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare presented its 300th automated external defibrillator through its Heart Heroes Matching Funds Program to Habitat for Humanity of Atlantic County on July 16 in the township.
The AtlantiCare Foundation-funded program places AEDs in the community on behalf of the Heart and Vascular Institute at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. In recognition of the milestone, AtlantiCare covered the full cost of the AED.
The AtlantiCare Heart Heroes Program began in 2002, spurred by a small group of dedicated AtlantiCare volunteers who were known as The Heart Heroes, who raised funds to help AtlantiCare make AEDs available in the community. Through the program, AtlantiCare Heart Hero funds cover half the purchase price of the AED and the requesting organization covers the other half. In some cases, other organizations donate the matching funds.
In some cases, AtlantiCare has covered the full cost of the AEDs.
To make a donation to support the Heart Heroes Program, or for more information about AtlantiCare, call the AtlantiCare Access Center at 888-569-1000; or find AtlantiCare on Facebook.