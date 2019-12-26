For the 22nd year in a row, the Atlantic & Cape May Counties Association of School Business Officials Joint Insurance Fund celebrated member school district successes at its annual State of the Joint Insurance Fund Dinner.
The dinner meeting is organized to reward and recognize the extraordinary efforts of member districts for their commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for students, staff and community by actively participating in risk management programs.
Rewards were earned by members who reduced the number of accidents by focusing on local safety efforts. Utilizing the fund's safety services, districts build and maintain responsive internal accident reporting systems. Member districts were acknowledged for their hard work with recognition plaques and monetary awards.
• In all, 19 member school districts were recognized and received awards totaling $74,250.
• Michael Corrado, school resource and attendance officer of the Hamilton Township School District received the Safety Star of the Year for his ongoing contribution to safety efforts, including placing himself between a door and an out-of-control adult who was verbally abusing the staff.
• The Egg Harbor City School District and Egg Harbor Township School District were each recognized as Safety District of the Year for reaching above and beyond the call of duty, earning an additional $2,500 reward.
The fund is a public entity that is owned and controlled by its member districts. It is not an insurance company and is monitored by the NJ State Department of Banking & Insurance. The state of New Jersey allows public entities to collectively pool their resources to insure for property, liability and workers’ compensation coverages. The ACCASBO JIF was formed in 1991 to reduce the cost of risk so that more money would be available for education. Member districts have saved tens of millions of dollars and returned $6,389,908 in the form of dividends to their schools for textbooks, supplies, tax relief, technology and new programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.