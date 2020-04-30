Ben’s BBQ 1958

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
A popular hang out for teenagers along the Black Horse Pike in the West Atlantic City section of the township was Ben’s Barbecue.
The original owner of Ben’s was Ben Baker, a resident of West Atlantic City. It was later owned by the Lingo family. The original building was remodeled in the 1960s and today still stands as a business that sells parts for imported cars.
Information from "Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Twp NJ"
Upcoming Events
Due to the coronavirus situation, the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society recognition dinner that was scheduled for April 23 has been postponed to a later date. The museum is also closed until further notice. Please check the Facebook page "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.
