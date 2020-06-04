Harris, Christoph E., 25, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 20 and charged with possession of CDS or analog.
Santanello, Gianna M., 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 21 and charged with driving under the influence.
Gist, Emanuel E., 27, of Atlantic City, was arrested May 22 and charged with possession/use of CDS, possession of marijuana/hash under, arrest for other jurisdiction.
Hill, Michael, 54, of Galloway Township, was arrested May 23 and charged with possession of CDS heroin distribute heroin/cocaine poss/dist CDS w/i 500 ft of public housing facility loit obt/sell CDS in public.
Wilson, Brian R., 25, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested May 23 and charged with possession of CDS or analog possession/dist CDS w/i 500 ft of public housing facility loit obt/sell CDS in public.
Mobley, Robert A., 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 23 and charged with possession/use of CDS.
Jordan, Sergio N., 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 23 and charged with possession of CDS or analog.
Gabriel Jr, Marcus, 30, of Mays Landing, was arrested May 23 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Male 17, of Absecon, was arrested May 24 and charged with possession of CDS cocaine.
Reyes-Perez, Felix, 45, of Absecon, was arrested May 26 and charged with possession of CDS or analog.
Zaffa, Syhmed A., 21, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 26 and charged with possession of marijuana/hash under.
Howell, Latifah R., 27, of Pleasantville, was arrested May 26 and charged with burglary.
