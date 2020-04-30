The 22nd annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament has been canceled, according to an email from Walter Gregory on behalf of the organizers.
The tournament had been scheduled May 30.
The annual is a fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 supporting veterans and handicapped children’s charities.
The Elks lodge and AMVETS post decided to cancel due to potential financial issues for sponsors and anglers, problems with gathering at the lodge for the awards banquet and the short time left for planning.
Gregory thanked the planning committee members for their work this year and sponsors and angles for their continued support.
