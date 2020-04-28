This email is announcing the Cancellation of the 22nd Brutus Fluke & Bluefish Tourney. 

Egg Harbor Twp Elks Lodge #2563 and AmVets Post 911 are doing this because of all the obvious problems of Sponsor & Angler financial distress, possible problems with gathering at the Elks Lodge for the awards banquet(over 100 people) and the short time remaining to finish planing.

 I would like to thank the members of our committee for their hard work this year and our faithful sponsors and Anglers for their continuous support throughout the years.  

Thank You

Walter Gregory

The 22nd annual “Brutus” Flounder & Bluefish Tournament is scheduled this year for Saturday, May 30.

This is a fundraiser for Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 supporting veterans and handicapped children’s charities. The tournament will feature $1,200 in cash prizes ($500 for first) and 12 noncash prizes.

A free awards banquet will be held at the Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in Egg Harbor Township at end of event.

Categories this year:

• Heaviest fluke, $500 for first, $250 for second, $150 for third

• Junior angler fluke, kids 14 and younger, $100 prize

• Heaviest bluefish, $100 prize

• $100 door prize

To request a registration form or for more information, e-mail BrutusBoy6665@aol.com or text email address to 609-513-6219.

Starting April 10, registration forms can be picked up in the Somers Point-Ocean City area at local bait and tackle shops and businesses.

