Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
Pictured resting by a covered wagon are Katie Johnson, Lilliana Bertino, Maddie Johnson and Meghan Johnson. Call of Duty is a free family event designed to teach about different eras of wars in our history. Everyone can ask questions and interact with the veterans and re-enactors.
Mark your calendars for the next annual Call of Duty event, an American military timeline presented by re-enactors, Saturday, July 27, on the grounds of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society museum, 5045 West Jersey Ave. Flag raising will be at 10 a.m. and the event continues until 5 p.m.
The event includes refreshments, music, veterans speaking, flyover, drills etc. Admission is free.
Call the museum at 609-813-2002 with any questions.
