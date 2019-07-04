Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The 6th Pennsylvania performs drills from the Revolutionary War era. The 6th PA is well known for its very authentic 18th century living-history museum and it has made many appearances up and down the East Coast. In its camp, during Call of Duty, members will display what a battlefield surgeon would work with caring for the wounded, food that was eaten by the soldiers, games played in camp, punishment for infractions as well as various types of weapons used.
They are always on the lookout for new recruits, so do not be afraid to talk to a member about joining.
Mark your calendars for the next annual Call of Duty event, an American military timeline presented by re-enactors, Saturday, July 27, on the grounds of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society museum, 5045 West Jersey Ave. Flag raising will be at 10 a.m. and the evvent continues until 5 p.m.
The event includes refreshments, music, veterans speaking, flyover, drills etc. Admission is free.
Call the museum at 609-813-2002 with any questions.
