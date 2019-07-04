The 6th Pennsylvania performs drills from the Revolutionary War era. The 6th PA is well known for its very authentic 18th century living-history museum and it has made many appearances up and down the East Coast. In its camp, during Call of Duty, members will display what a battlefield surgeon would work with caring for the wounded, food that was eaten by the soldiers, games played in camp, punishment for infractions as well as various types of weapons used.

They are always on the lookout for new recruits, so do not be afraid to talk to a member about joining.