"The 6th Pennsylvania of the 2nd Continual Line lower the flag at the Call of Duty event last year. They return this year displaying a Revolutionary War encampment along with time period medical facilities and equipment. The 6th PA along with other units from various time periods will be sharing their knowledge of what life was like serving their country.
Enjoy this living history program at 6647 West Jersey Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10 AM until 5 PM. The event is free as well as parking. Refreshments will be available. Don’t forget to bring your camera since you may come across some very famous people who may resemble a likeness from your history books.”