Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The 15-foot-tall marble burial marker for Capt. John Jeffries is in the family plot behind Scullville Bible Church on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road in the Scullville section of the township. It is listed on the national and the New Jersey registers of historic places.
Jeffries (1829-1887) is best known for his association with the ship Twenty One Friends. This three-masted schooner was built in 1872 by Capt. Gaskill. In 1885, the ship, loaded with lumber from Georgia, rammed into another ship, the John D. May, off the coast of Cape Hatteras. Jeffries and his crew abandoned the ship and left the injured unmaned schooner and its cargo at sea. The well-built Gaskill ship refused to sink, and floated alone in the Atlantic for two years, finally landing off the shores of Ireland. Its cargo was salvaged and the ship was then used as a fishing vessel, remaining in service until 1914.
The grave marker, erected in 1887, was chosen for the registry of historic places in 1984 due to the ornate carvings on the stone, plus the historic significance of shipbuilding in our area during the 19th century, and paying homage to a local sea captain whose family had settled in that area for many years.
Upcoming Events
The next event for the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 6. It will be An Evening of Pure Irish, including Irish dancers, a band and bagpipers. Free refreshments will be served. The suggested donation is $2. GEHTHS members and students enter free.
The event will be held in the large auditorium of the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road.
The museum is open every Sunday from 1-3 or by appointment. 609-813-2002
See GEHTHSMuseum.org, or on Facebook at Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum.
If you have an early photo that would be appropriate for History Notes please notify Lynn Wood. Thank you!
