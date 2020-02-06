The 15 feet tall marble burial marker for Captain John Jeffries is located in the family plot behind the Scullville Bible Church on Somers Point Many Landing Road in the Scullville section of the township. It is listed on the National and the New Jersey Registers of Historic Places.

Captain Jeffries (1829-1887) is best known for his association with the ship 'Twenty One Friends'. This three masted schooner was built in 1872 by Captain Gaskill. In 1885 the ship, loaded with lumber from Georgia, rammed into another ship, the 'John D. May', off the coast of Cape Hatteras. Captain Jeffries and his crew abandoned the ship and left the injured unmaned schooner and its cargo at sea. The well built Gaskill ship refused to sink, and floated alone in the Atlantic for two years, finally landing off the shores of Ireland. Its cargo was salvaged and the ship was then used as a fishing vessel, remaining in service until 1914.

The grave marker, erected in 1887, was chosen for the registry of historic places in 1984 due to the ornate carvings on the stone, plus the historic significance of shipbuilding in our area during the 19th century, and paying homage to a local sea captain whose family had settled in that area for many years.