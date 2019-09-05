Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
The little outlying Cardiff school on Spruce Avenue served area students since 1899 when the first section was built. The brick addition was added in 1922. Today the building is owned by the county and is used as the Family Success Center.
Upcoming Event
Museum Day is coming! Stop in and see our displays of early Egg Harbor Township school memorabilia 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
New hours for the museum: Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. Starting in September the museum will be also open the first Saturday of the month from 9 to 11 a.m.
