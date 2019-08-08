EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — VFW Post 8098 will host its first ever Salute to the Community Night.
The event will be held 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at 3029 Spruce Ave. The public is invited to bring friends and family as the event salutes the community’s outstanding employees and residents.
Food and refreshments will be served to all. This will be the first of what is planned to be an annual Salute Night. Individuals serving in the police, fire, public works departments and more will be recognized.
For more information or to support the VFW, contact Brian Wiener at 609-457-1624.