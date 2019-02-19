Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Chick-fil-A scholarship aids EHT woman's return to Stockton

021519_nws_scholarship

Jamie Oriente, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, received a $25,000 scholarship, which she will use to resume her education at Stockton University.

 Provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Jamie Oriente, an employee at the local Chick-fil-A, was surprised at an annual company conference in Anaheim, California, with a $25,000 scholarship toward her higher education.

Oriente, 23, of Egg Harbor Township, had been a student at Stockton University for two years when she put her education on hold to help pay off her student loans and her father's medical bills, according to Taylor Gill, of Jackson Spalding, a marketing and communications agency for Chick-fil-A.

To help pay those bills, she took a job at the local Chick-fil-A as a team leader and new-hire trainer, Gill said.

But now, after being one of 12 Chick-fil-A employees chosen nationwide for a "True Inspiration" award last week, she'll be able to return to college.

"I'm on top of the world," said Oriente in a news release. "Someone saw my potential and recognized my hard work."

Oriente and her family were flown out to the conference, but she was still surprised by the announcement, according to the news release. Afterward, Oriente and her family toured Disneyland.

Chick-fil-A is awarding more than $15.3 million in scholarships this year to help employees pursue a higher education, the company said.

The True Inspiration Scholarship awards students who have demonstrated leadership, community involvement and a need for financial aid, according to Chick-fil-A. This year's 12 winners averaged 596 hours of community service in 2018.

