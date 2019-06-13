You are the owner of this article.
Class of 2019 earns 92 Seals of Biliteracy

The Egg Harbor Township High School Class of 2019 is graduating with 92 Seals of Biliteracy, the school announced. The Seal of Biliteracy is awarded by the state Department of Education to graduating seniors who are proficient in both English and another language. New Jersey is one of 36 states to award the Seal of Biliteracy to graduating seniors.

The seniors at the township high school have demonstrated intermediate-mid or higher proficiency in one or more of six languages: Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Latin and Spanish. Literacy for all is a district goal in Egg Harbor Township and so the World Languages curricula are designed to develop students’ literacy skills. This focus on literacy enabled two-thirds of the seniors graduating with the Seal of Biliteracy to be able to read and comprehend text in the language they’ve studied at the advanced proficiency level, which is the highest they could possibly score on the proficiency assessment.

Three of the seniors are graduating with two Seals of Biliteracy for having demonstrated proficiency in English and two additional languages.

