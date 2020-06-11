Egg Harbor Township — The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools, Inc. received a $250 grant in March from A.C. Electric – an Excelon Company, toward the purchase of an Anatomage Table for the high school’s Medical Science Academy.
The donation will help kick off the non-profit foundation’s efforts to raise approximately $100,000 toward the purchase of new state-of-the-art touch-interactive display technology that provides true anatomy in life-size scale, through dissectible high-resolution 3-D gross male and female body plans.
The comprehensive body plans showcase real tissue color and anatomical structures directly from real cadavers in digital form. The table resembles an operating table and digitally illustrates anatomical realism with the unique ability to layer/inspect individual systems allowing students to fully examine specific structures, and manipulate the musculoskeletal, nervous, and circulatory systems of a digital human body without leaving the classroom.
The Medical Science Academy is one of four unique and specialized ‘schools within a school’ programs offered at Egg Harbor Township High School, serving motivated students who have dreams and aspirations of pursuing higher education degrees and future careers in the healthcare industry.
“Our long-term goal of acquiring an Anatomage Table for the Medical Science Academy, -- and the extensive online library of medical images that accompanies the purchase -- is our most ambitious goal ever, but one we feel will benefit students of EHT schools for years to come,” said Chris Moran, president of the Community Partnership.
“When we initially requested a donation from A.C. Electric, we had no idea that everything would soon be shut down due to a global pandemic," Moran said. "This technology would give students a true-to-life, first-hand look at the effects viruses like the COVID-19 virus have on the human body, and a better understanding of what this life-threatening disease can do to a community, an entire nation and the world."
Atlantic City Electric invests in organizations that support education, the environment, arts, culture, community, and neighborhood development programs and focus their funding on programs that can deliver measurable and sustainable improvements in the communities they serve and conduct business, according to their website. “The Community Partnership is proud that the Anatomage Table was selected as a beneficiary of that funding,” said Moran.
The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity dedicated to providing financial support to Egg Harbor Township Schools, the largest district in Atlantic County. Since its inception in 2005, the foundation has raised more than $475,000 for instructional technology, academic enhancement, extra-curricular activities and capital projects.
To donate to the Anatomage Table fundraising initiative, visit the Community Partnership’s website at CommunityPartnershipEHT.org/anatomage-table.html or call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017.
