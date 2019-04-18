Community Partnership to hold ‘Staffulty’ Appreciation Party

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. will toast school district staff members at its Countdown to Summer "Staffulty" Appreciation Party.
The event will be 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Hidden Sands Brewing Co. on Washington Avenue. It is open to the public. Tickets are $25 each and may be purchased in advance at CommunityPartnershipEHT.org/Events. The ticket price includes bottomless adult beverages and food.
Three sponsorship levels are offered in the following categories: $2,500 presenting sponsor, $500 keg tap sponsors and $150 food sponsors.
The presenting sponsor will receive exclusive naming rights on all promotional materials and press releases, premier logo location on T-shirt, business name and logo recognition on the Community Partnership website and social media pages, exclusive rights to promote your company/product at the event, 12 event tickets, business name and logo on event banner, public address acknowledgements during the fundraiser and presenting sponsor recognition in follow-up email to about 1,300 district staff members.
$500 keg tap sponsors will receive name and logo on bar signage; business logo on T-shirt, recognition in all media releases and social media promotions, business logo recognition on Community Partnership website and social media pages, public address announcement recognition and 6 event tickets.
$150 food sponsors are asked to provide one signature food item that will feed approximately 200 people. The $150 sponsorship includes business logo on T-shirt, business name and logo on food station signage, logo on Community Partnership website, recognition in media releases, recognition in public address announcements during the event and four event tickets. Restaurants and food vendors are not required to provide staff to serve food at the event.
Governed by a board of volunteers representing local businesses, community members and school district employees, the Community Partnership has raised more than $465,000 for Egg Harbor Township Schools since its inception in 2005. Proceeds are used for academic enhancement, instructional technology, extra-curricular activities and capital projects.
For more information or to purchase tickets, see CommunityPartnershipEHT.org, call 609-646-8441, ext. 1017, or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.