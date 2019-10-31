Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders Chairwoman Amy L. Gatto presented Girl Scout Troop 16282 with a certificate Oct. 21 to acknowledge its donation of a mural, rug and chairs to the township branch of the Atlantic County Library System.

The girls have earned the Bronze Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior can achieve, for completing their Bronze Project with the Atlantic County Library Administration.

