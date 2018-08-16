EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people between the ages of 10 and 24, according to a report by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Spread the Love Foundation strives to change this statistic and prevent teen suicide by educating children and adults on mental illness. A $1,000 donation from the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm will help the nonprofit organization train local school district personnel to support adolescents who are experiencing a mental health challenge, struggling with addiction or undergoing another form of crisis.
“In the United States, someone chooses to take his or her life every 12.3 minutes,” said Carolyn Coburn, who lost her daughter, Samantha, to suicide and founded the Spread the Love Foundation along with her other daughter, Megan. “We look forward to using this contribution to help children get the mental health assistance they need.”
