EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Each year, more than 16,000 people in South Jersey are diagnosed with cancer. With the help of D’Arcy Johnson Day, Gilda’s Club South Jersey can continue to provide these individuals and their families with comprehensive services such as educational lectures, workshops, social activities, and support groups, all free of charge.
In addition to sponsoring and racing a community boat, Law and Oarder, in Gilda’s Club South Jersey’s fourth annual Dragon Boat Festival, DJD made an additional $500 donation to Gilda’s Club South Jersey at the event. The law firm also embraced the fundraiser’s design challenge, winning “Best Tent Decoration” for the execution of its “Under the Sea” theme.
Named for Gilda Radner, who succumbed to ovarian cancer in 1989, Gilda’s Club offers information, guidance, laughter and support to individuals and families affected by cancer. The fourth annual Dragon Boat Festival was held at Lake Lenape Park in Mays Landing on Sunday, July 14. For more information about Gilda’s Club South Jersey, see GildasClubSouthJersey.org. For more information about the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, see djd.law.