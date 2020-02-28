EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township Recreation Commission's Coach of the Year for 2019 is Dave Dorofee.
The award is given to an outstanding youth sports coach or volunteer who exemplifies the Coaches Code of Ethics and is a great role model for the children of the Egg Harbor Township community. The commission received many nominations for very worthy coaches this past year.
In addition to working with the kids who participate in BMX, Dave Dorofee is the track operator for EHT BMX. Dorofee is responsible for the safety, maintenance and performance of the track. The track underwent a significant capital improvement in 2018. Much of the work and design of the track was led by Dorofee. Dorofee is well-known for having a positive, can-do attitude and works extremely hard throughout the year to make sure the local riders have a premium facility.
According to the Recreation Commission, the award this year was also a reflection of the work and effort of the entire Egg Harbor Township BMX board. The Recreation Commission said the BMX board has done an outstanding job as the caretakers of the facility by providing practices, races and tournaments for the BMX community. The BMX track in Egg Harbor Township is well-known as one of the best tracks on the East Coast. Most recently, the BMX board hosted a very successful national race in 2019.
Egg Harbor Township BMX is a family oriented Bicycle Motocross race track operated totally by volunteers. They offer racing for boys, girls, men and women from under 5 to over 50 sanctioned by USABMX. The race season runs from March to November. For more information, see ehtbmxracing.org.
