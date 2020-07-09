Egg Harbor Township had several large farms in the early days before the housing development boom.
Truck loads of farm produce were taken to wholesale and retail businesses during the growing season from local farmers. Tom Dix and his sons ran a farm on Steelmanville Road since the 1940s. This May 1954 photo shows workers from the farm standing in front of a loaded truck of lettuce ready to head out to the A&P and American Stores chains. Pictured, from left, are Robert Dix, William Fox, Thomas Dix Sr., James Larned and Hugh Dix.
If you have any early photos relating to Egg Harbor Township that would be appropriate for History Notes, call 609-335-3313.
Upcoming events
Due to the coronavirus situation, the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum is closed until it receives permission to reopen. However, the Community Teaching Garden is open, and there are a few raised beds available. Please call 609-335-3313 or email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com if interested.
Please check the Facebook page "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” for photos and updated information.
