EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Children dealing with a family member’s terminal illness will have support from The Alcove Center for Grieving Children and Families, thanks in part to a donation from the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm. In connection with the firm’s “31 Days of Giving,” DJD provided a $2,000 contribution to The Alcove for its community outreach program.
“It’s heartwarming to know that the community appreciates the work we’re doing,” said Mindy Shemtov, MSW, LCSW, executive director and co-founder of the Alcove Center. “This wonderful donation shows that appreciation and allows us to continue fulfilling our mission.”
The donation from DJD will help fund the Alcove’s Home Outreach Program, which provides in-home support to children and teens facing the life-threatening illness of a family member. Designed to teach coping skills to young people, the home visits offer children an opportunity to discuss their concerns and feelings about the impending death of their loved one.
For more information on the Alcove Center or its Home Outreach Program, see TheAlcove.org. For more information on the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, see djd.law.
