EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The second graders in Bianca Boysen’s second grade classroom at Charles L. Spragg School in Egg Harbor City have access to state-of-the-art educational technology, thanks to a donation by the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm.
DJD donated seven Chromebooks and table-top style desks that allow students to use games and other technology-based activities that enhance their classroom experience. This donation, combined with a previous contribution from DJD in the fall of 2017, gives Boysen a complete classroom set of Chromebooks, giving every student in her class access to the powerful educational tools.
“The Chromebooks are helpful because not only are programs like ‘Let’s Go Learn’ fun and engaging, but they also give students a chance to work on individualized levels, focusing on the topics and skills they need most,” said Boysen, who was recently named South Jersey’s Favorite Teacher for 2019 in a local radio poll. “Chromebooks and computers are taking on an important role in education, but not every student has access to a computer or Chromebook at home. DJD’s generosity gives every one of my students the chance to work with this type of technology. It simply wouldn’t be possible without the help of DJD.
For more information about the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, visit djd.law.
