DJD law firm pitches in to support EHT travel softball team

Egg Harbor Township — The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12U-Blue travel softball team can spend more time on batting practice and less time on fundraising, thanks to a donation from the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm. A sponsorship from DJD will help the team defray expenses such as tournament entries and travel costs.
“We are very grateful to DJD and everyone else who supports youth sports in their community. Without that support, teams like this would be far more difficult to make happen,” said John D’Agostino, Head Coach of the Tornadoes 12U-Blue travel team. “We have a great group of girls, parents and coaches who have been together for years and work hard year round. I am so proud to be their coach and to see the improvement they make each season both individually and more importantly, as a team.”
One of the teams that make up the Egg Harbor Township Recreational Softball League, the Tornadoes 12U-Blue travel team expects to end the season at the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida in late July, and contributions such as the one provided by DJD play a key role in the team’s ability to make the trip.
For more information about the Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes, visit EHTSoftball.com. For more information about the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, visit djd.law.