You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Egg Harbor Township

DJD law firm pitches in to support EHT travel softball team

Egg Harbor Township — The Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes 12U-Blue travel softball team can spend more time on batting practice and less time on fundraising, thanks to a donation from the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm. A sponsorship from DJD will help the team defray expenses such as tournament entries and travel costs.

“We are very grateful to DJD and everyone else who supports youth sports in their community. Without that support, teams like this would be far more difficult to make happen,” said John D’Agostino, Head Coach of the Tornadoes 12U-Blue travel team. “We have a great group of girls, parents and coaches who have been together for years and work hard year round. I am so proud to be their coach and to see the improvement they make each season both individually and more importantly, as a team.”

One of the teams that make up the Egg Harbor Township Recreational Softball League, the Tornadoes 12U-Blue travel team expects to end the season at the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida in late July, and contributions such as the one provided by DJD play a key role in the team’s ability to make the trip.

For more information about the Egg Harbor Township Tornadoes, visit EHTSoftball.com. For more information about the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, visit djd.law.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.