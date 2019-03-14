DJD law firm supports EHT Travel Basketball

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Young basketball players in the township have the chance to take their skills on the road thanks to a donation from the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm.
The firm’s sponsorship of Egg Harbor Township Travel Basketball will help the nonprofit athletic organization purchase supplies such as basketballs and cones, and to fund scholarships for deserving players.
“We realize that participating in sports and other extra-curricular activities represents a significant expense for families, and we want to try to keep the cost of our travel team as low as possible,” said Matt Kraybill, president of Egg Harbor Township Travel Basketball’s board of directors. “Sponsors such as D’Arcy Johnson Day help us offer students in the area an affordable opportunity to play at a competitive level, and we appreciate the support of local businesses.”
Open to students in third through eighth grade, Egg Harbor Township Travel Basketball includes both a boys and girls league. The teams are active from mid-December through playoffs in early March, competing throughout Atlantic County and traveling as far north as Ocean County and south to Cape May County.
The organization aims to provide a positive environment that helps players develop basketball fundamentals, as well as the life skills needed to succeed on and off the court.
For more information about Egg Harbor Township Travel Basketball, see EHT Travel Basketball on Facebook.
For more information about the D’Arcy Johnson Day law firm, see djd.law.