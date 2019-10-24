One pastor will shepherd two flocks: The Rev. Enger Muteke is the pastor at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Northfield and Lifegate Church in Somers Point. She was appointed by Bishop John Schall and manages services at both churches every Sunday.
“I love the context of the ministry; it expresses that the love of God is universal,” the pastor said. She acknowledged that the Good Shepherd congregation is different from the Lifegate Church congregation. “I am working to blend the two parishes in some ways, but in other ways, hanging onto their separate identity is what makes each of them a vibrant and caring community.” Muteke said. The two congregations will remain separate, with each retaining its own worship services.
Where they do cross over is in small groups for teaching and discussing scripture. A group of core members will attend their sister congregation's Bible study group. One avenue that Muteke hopes will offer members of both congregations some common ground is in reading and discussing the book “The Emotionally Healthy Church.”
“The book is something we are discussing together in our studies. It is a time to get together and foster relationships. We do a chapter each week and discuss how we can be emotionally healthier and how we engage with each other, our families and with God,” the pastor said.
Muteke moved from the Baltimore area to Egg Harbor Township in 2017 with her husband and four daughters when he was transferred to the area. She was ordained in 2015 after graduating from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C.
“God-willing I will be a full elder in the Methodist tradition in 2021,” said Muteke, who added her previous congregation was a nondenominational church and included members with Buddhist, atheist and Sikh backgrounds as well as traditional Methodist. She also spent nearly two years with the National Lutheran Volunteer Corps in Washington.
“All of my church communities have been cross-racial as well as cross-cultural. I was born and raised in the Baltimore-D.C. area, but moving to New Jersey has been a blessing. I appreciate the people here who are straightforward and have no hidden agendas and just continue to move forward.”
For the new pastor, the assignment to lead Good Shepherd and Lifegate churches has been positive. “I love what I do and I feel incredibly blessed and privileged to pastor these two congregations,” Muteke said. She works on separate sermons for each church’s Sunday service.
What does the future hold for Good Shepherd and Lifegate church communities? Muteke said each will continue to retain its own identity. She described both as open and welcoming communities and added, “Lifegate is a more casual and contemporary church community. Their missions are grassroots and local. Good Shepherd worship is more traditional and their missions are on a larger scale.” The two have started to share some mission and fellowship opportunities together. There are roughly 50 families in the congregation at Good Shepherd and 60 families at Lifegate Church.
Muteke has assistant pastors at each of the churches. The assistant pastor at Lifegate Church is Tiffany Travia and the assistant pastor at Good Shepherd is Nicole Troast. Sunday services at Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Road in Somers Point, begins at 9 a.m. Sunday services at Good Shepherd Church, 207 Northfield Ave. in Northfield, begins at 10:30 a.m.
To reach Muteke email pastor@goodshepherdumc.com or pastor@lifegatenj.org. Each church maintains its own website that Muteke invited new families to check out at lifegatenj.org and goodshepherdumc.com
Living in Egg Harbor Township with her husband and four daughters, Muteke said she is filled with
