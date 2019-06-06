You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Current of Egg Harbor Township

E.H. Slaybaugh Elementary School receives $10,000 award from the Hamels Foundation

060619_eht_grant1

Pictured, from left, are E.H. Slaybaugh Elementary School Complex Vice Principal Doris Borne; Kathleen Greene, COO of the Hamels Foundation; Peicha Sullivan, Slaybaugh media specialist; Heidi Hamels, co-founder of the Hamels Foundation; and Kevin Fricke, principal of Slaybaugh Elementary School Complex.

 Ellen Gregory / SUBMITTED

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — E.H. Slaybaugh Elementary School Complex was presented with a $10,000 Partners in Education grant award by Heidi Hamels from The Hamels Foundation on Tuesday, May 28th.

Applie for by Slaybaugh media specialist Peicha Sullivan, the grant will be used to create an outdoor classroom site. The wall-less classroom will feature seating and work-table spaces for students, a portable whiteboard, natural wood-plank flooring, a brick walkway leading from the library to the outdoor learning lab, and flower and vegetable garden planters. Sullivan’s idea for the outdoor classroom came from research about the positive benefits of outdoor learning, including better grades, decreased stress levels, increased student motivation, improved behavior and memory of lessons learned, and engagement opportunities through hands-on environmental education initiatives.

The Hamels Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was co-founded in 2009 by former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi. With a dual-purpose mission of providing support for quality education in the United States as well as to establish a school in Malawi, Africa, The Hamels Foundation is dedicated to enriching the lives of children through the power of education by giving them the tools they need to achieve their goals.

The E.H. Slaybaugh Elementary School Complex was recently named the 2018 Keep America Beautiful Recycle-Bowl New Jersey State champion. The national recycling competition is for kindergarten through 12th-grade students, teachers and school communities.

For more information, contact Principal Kevin Fricke at 609-927-8222, ext. 1200, or via email to frickek@eht.k12.nj.us.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.