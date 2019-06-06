E.H. Slaybaugh Elementary School receives $10,000 award from the Hamels Foundation

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — E.H. Slaybaugh Elementary School Complex was presented with a $10,000 Partners in Education grant award by Heidi Hamels from The Hamels Foundation on Tuesday, May 28th.
Applie for by Slaybaugh media specialist Peicha Sullivan, the grant will be used to create an outdoor classroom site. The wall-less classroom will feature seating and work-table spaces for students, a portable whiteboard, natural wood-plank flooring, a brick walkway leading from the library to the outdoor learning lab, and flower and vegetable garden planters. Sullivan’s idea for the outdoor classroom came from research about the positive benefits of outdoor learning, including better grades, decreased stress levels, increased student motivation, improved behavior and memory of lessons learned, and engagement opportunities through hands-on environmental education initiatives.
The Hamels Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was co-founded in 2009 by former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi. With a dual-purpose mission of providing support for quality education in the United States as well as to establish a school in Malawi, Africa, The Hamels Foundation is dedicated to enriching the lives of children through the power of education by giving them the tools they need to achieve their goals.
The E.H. Slaybaugh Elementary School Complex was recently named the 2018 Keep America Beautiful Recycle-Bowl New Jersey State champion. The national recycling competition is for kindergarten through 12th-grade students, teachers and school communities.
For more information, contact Principal Kevin Fricke at 609-927-8222, ext. 1200, or via email to frickek@eht.k12.nj.us.