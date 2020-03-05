Dakota Hill presented his Eagle Scout project, a Little Free Library, on Feb. 13 at New Hope Apartments, The Willows, on Woodland Avenue in Pleasantville. The library is for all children to enjoy. Hill requested that all take part: take a book — leave a book.
From left to right: Elijah Bell (Scout), Carlos Taliaferro, Carla Hill, Kyra Taliaferro, Sedona Hill, Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr., Rodney Bell, Jr. (Scout), Sharon Crosby (Committee Chairman), John Brilla (Sea Pines District Representative), Judy Ward (Pleasantville City Council President), Dakota Hill (owner of the Eagle Scout Project), Bishop Hargrove (President Coordinator of Scoutreach), Donald Corbin (Assistant Pack Leader) and Jim Gillick (President of the Jersey Shore Council).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.