Dakota Hill presented his Eagle Scout project, a Little Free Library, on Feb. 13 at New Hope Apartments, The Willows, on Woodland Avenue in Pleasantville. The library is for all children to enjoy. Hill requested that all take part: take a book  — leave a book.

PICTURE Eagle Scout Project: Little Free Library

From left to right: Elijah Bell (Scout), Carlos Taliaferro, Carla Hill, Kyra Taliaferro, Sedona Hill, Mayor Jesse L. Tweedle, Sr., Rodney Bell, Jr. (Scout), Sharon Crosby (Committee Chairman), John Brilla (Sea Pines District Representative), Judy Ward (Pleasantville City Council President), Dakota Hill (owner of the Eagle Scout Project), Bishop Hargrove (President Coordinator of Scoutreach), Donald Corbin (Assistant Pack Leader) and Jim Gillick (President of the Jersey Shore Council).

Elijah Bell (Scout)

