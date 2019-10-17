101719_eht_bronzescouts

Pictured from L-R: Alejandra W., Marley O., Paige P., Alexandra U., Gabrielle J., Ella B., Katie C, and Kayden S. Not pictured: Hannah F. and Troop Leader, Nikki Odell.

If you have children, you have heard at one time or another “don’t bug me.” In this case, it is a refreshing instance of making a great contribution to the local community. I think that your audience would be interested in hearing about it.

The girls of Girl Scout Troop 16282 of Egg Harbor Township recently earned a Girl Scout Bronze Award – the highest award available to a Girl Scout Junior – for their project with the Atlantic County Library Administration.

Before receiving the distinguished honor, the girls teamed up to complete a Girl Scout Journey. A Journey involves:

• Identifying a problem that you want to do something about

• Coming up with a creative solution

• Creating an action plan to make the solution a reality

• Then, put your plan into action

The Girl Scouts of Troop 16282 identified a need for a reserved reading area in their local library. Their goal was to create a bright, comfortable children’s reading area at the Egg Harbor Township Public Library.

They brainstormed on a proposal and made a presentation to the administrators of the Atlantic County Library. Upon approval of their ideas, the girls researched and developed a plan to create the reading area. They partnered with local graphic designer, Rebecca Benson, who guided them in planning and painting a wall mural. In addition to the fun and whimsical – “Don’t Bug Me, I’m Reading” mural, the girls donated a new activity rug and six soft floor chairs using the profits earned selling Girl Scout cookies.

The girls invested over 20 hours exploring the need, planning a solution and putting their plan into action. As Girl Scouts, they turned “Can I?” into “I will”, which is the embodiment of the Girl Scout mission.

