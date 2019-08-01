EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township has been awarded a $4,000 grant that will go toward the restoration and repair of one of the historical township minute books. The minute book covers the period of 1833 to 1902. This minute book contains information that shows the rich history of the township. The Township is required to match the $4,000 grant.
Township Historian June Sheridan and township Clerk Eileen Tedesco helped to research and make this restoration process possible, to keep the history of the township secure for generations to come.
“This is a wonderful opportunity to restore a piece of the township’s history. The grant will enable restoration of one of the township’s oldest minute books for the public’s reference into the future," Tedesco said.
The funding was made possible in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission a division of Cultural Affairs within the New Jersey Department of State, through funds administered by the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs.