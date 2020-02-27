Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Maryou N. Nassif-Latif, 24, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 14 and charged with possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Brittany Emma Colon, 26, of Philadelphia, was arrested on Feb. 15 and charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoid, and failure to give CDS to police.
Joseph T. Moffitt, 43, of Marmora, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
James L. Sanders, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with simple assault.
Elisba Gamarra-Delcarpio, 60, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with shoplifting.
Alfredo M. Gammarra, 32, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with shoplifting.
Elvis M. Nunez, 43, of Galloway Township, was arrested on Feb. 16 and charged with simple assault, possession of unlawful weapon and threats.
Vaughn H. Parker, 35, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with possession of heroin and possession of marijuana.
Caitlin M. Milburn, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 17 and charged with shoplifting.
Hezekiah J. Henderson, 20, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with hindering.
Maayana N. Kelly, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia.
Michael G. Bruckler, 49, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 18 and charged with resisting arrest.
John J. Costello, 59, of Burlington, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with disorderly conduct.
Albert P. Williams, 50, of Buffalo, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with bad checks.
Quincy A. Waters, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Heng Wan, 42, of Brooklyn, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with maintaining a nuisance and conspiracy.
Timothy J. Lewis, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with possession of marijuana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.