EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In response to school shootings like those of Newtown, Connecticut and, more recently, Parkland, Florida, the township set aside funds to hire seven Class III officers — one for each of its schools — in an effort to thwart tragedy.
Come September, however, the township’s schools will have just one Class III officer, a setback officials say is circumstantial rather than from lack of trying.
Peter Miller, the township’s business administrator, said there are a couple of reasons why the township has been unable to fill the remaining positions. The first, he said, is that the school district is far from being alone in pursuing Class III officers. In all, about 500 school districts throughout the state are in a similar search. Some may be winning out simply because they’re willing to offer more money.
“It’s a seller’s market,” he said at a recent committee meeting.
The available pool of Class III officers is already limited. A Class III must be a retired police officer but cannot have been retired for more than three years before being hired as a Class III. Previously, the limit was five years. That restriction eliminates any potential retired officers who have not sought similar employment in the last half decade. Districts are also prohibited from hiring local retired officers for the first sixth months following their retirement due to potential conflicts. Any recently retired township officer is available to seek Class III employment immediately in other school districts.
Finally, Miller said, the township earmarked funds to its school board for seven officers at a rate of $20-$24 an hour. That rate is the lowest in the state.
Police Deputy Chief Christopher Ruef said the department has been active in trying to help the township recruit new Class III officers. However, some districts pay their Class III officers upwards of $35 an hour. The township believed it had three Class III officers lined up to start the school year but two of the three accepted positions at nearby districts — one in Galloway Township and the other in the Greater Egg Harbor School District — for more money.
The issue was first brought up by Committeeman Frank Finnerty, who questioned why more Class III officers weren’t hired, despite the fast-approaching school year. Though little effort has been made to address school shootings from a gun control or mental health perspective, districts throughout the country have sought to bring more armed security measures to their schools.
“I think the need is imminent,” Finnerty said.
While Mayor James McCullough said its on the district’s school board to make the position more attractive by upping the salary, Miller said it might not be that simple. For one, he said the district has already been budgeted an allowance for seven officers at the $20-$24 rate. Though the school board approves Class III officers, they are employees of and paid by the township. If the stipend were to change, it would likely prevent the school board from hiring all seven of the officers it seeks.
Hiring a Class III officer is seen as an advantage over the typical school resource officer because the cost is much lower. Instead of employing a full-time police officer, the Class III officer brings all of the same training and on-the-job knowledge of a police officer but is retired, costing the township significantly less through his hourly rate as compared to a police officer who receives a salary and benefits.
Currently, the township has no plans for how to make up the deficit of Class III officers in its schools. Ruef said the Police Department continues to advertise and is always seeking retired recruits, though the number of available candidates is small.