EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township’s five-member committee reappointed its mayor for a second year and swore in new board members at its reorganization meeting Friday.
The all-Republican committee selected Paul W. Hodson again as mayor, a position the committee votes on each year.
Last year, Hodson was appointed the first person to replace James “Sonny” McCullough, who had served as mayor of the township for more than two decades.
Hodson has served on the committee since 2006 and served as deputy mayor from 2013 to 2018.
Committeeman Andrew Parker III nominated Hodson, and it was unanimously approved.
Laura Pfrommer was also sworn in for a second year as deputy mayor. Pfrommer has served on the committee since 2012.
Joe Cafero was sworn in to another 3-year term as a committeeman, after winning reelection in November. This will be his fourth term on the committee.
Atlantic County Freeholder John Risley swore in Hodson, Pfrommer and Cafero. He complimented the board on its “fidelity.”
“It’s been said in politics that if you want a good friend, get a dog, but these are good people, and they are my friends,” said Risley, a former township committeeman.
Other elected officials from the local, state and federal government were in attendance. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched to the Republican Party late last month, gave a short speech, saying he believed the nation was at a “flashpoint.”
“Are we the nation of exceptionalism?” Van Drew asked. “Where we truly are the leaders of the free world and truly, as Ronald Regan said, we are the shining light on the house on the hill for everyone to look and to see?”
The committee also swore in a new police officer, Robert Platanella. Platanella had worked as a part-time Class II officer for more than two years, according to police Chief Michael Steinman.
Charles R. Winkler was appointed township fire chief, and Gene Sharpe was appointed his deputy.
Fire chiefs were also appointed for each volunteer company: Gilbert Zonge for Cardiff, Gene Sharpe for Bargaintown, Steve Prisament for Scullville, Harry Goodman for Farmington and Wallace Bakely for West Atlantic City.
In addition to the appointments, the committee recognized the work of three bystanders who Hodson said had assisted at the scene of a crash in which two cars burst into flames at Cates Road and West Jersey Avenue on Dec. 7. Timothy Dlugosz and Juan Perez, of the township, and Jennifer Hauta, of Mays Landing, were recognized for their help.
“If it wasn’t for these three good Samaritans, we might not have two of our residents or people in Atlantic County alive today,” Hodson said.
The two men who attended the meeting were presented with certificates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.