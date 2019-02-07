Egg Harbor Township Community Partnership donates $50,000 for school programs

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. presented $40,000 in awards to district staff members at the Jan. 22 Board of Education meeting held at Alder Avenue Middle School.
Recipients of the awards included David Milnes, Etzel Brower, Allison Fenton and Kristen Boyd, representing four of the five programs funded through the Community Partnership’s annual end-of-year allocation. An additional $10,000 was awarded last spring for Project Graduation activities, bringing the Community Partnership’s total 2017-2018 allocation to $50,000.
Milnes, a piano and AP music theory teacher and Jazz Band director at Egg Harbor Township High School, received a $22,000 award to implement a professional-level digital recording studio and two satellite studios for students to learn to produce, engineer and mix original music, while also developing the skill of enhancing various district video projects with high-quality studio-recorded audio.
Etzel Brower, an electrical technology I and II and graphic arts technology teacher at the high school received a $15,000 award for a programmable logic controller. According to Brower, the PLC system will greatly advance students’ abilities to become skilled programmers who can write software that controls automated machines. Brower believes a higher ratio of career and technical education students from the school will pursue post-secondary education as a result of this in-school training.
Kristen Boyd, director of ASPIRE, After School Program for Instruction, Recreation and Enrichment, at Dr. Joyanne D. Miller Elementary School, received a $2,500 award to fund healthy snacks, Fun Food Fridays, family dinner events and dinner at the end-of-year showcase event for the afterschool program. Now in its second year, the program serves more than 200 Miller Elementary School students every school day after classes with a STEAM-themed program that includes academic remediation and enrichment, health, nutrition and fitness education, culture and the arts, positive youth development, transportation home and a parental involvement component.
Allison Fenton, an English teacher at the high school rounded out the awardees. Fenton received $500 toward flexible seating for the writing lab course. The course is designed to support students who read significantly below grade level and perform below average on standardized tests. The goal of Fenton’s funding request is to help students feel safe, welcome, comfortable and excited to be in the class.
Projects are selected annually via a voting process based on funding request submissions received from Egg Harbor Township Schools’ staff members.
Since its inception in 2005, the Community Partnership, a 501(c )(3) nonprofit public charity, has raised more than $465,000 for academic enhancement, instructional technology, extra-curricular activities and capital projects for Egg Harbor Township Schools. Donations to the Community Partnership are tax-deductible, as allowable by law.
For more information or to donate to the Community Partnership , see communitypartnershipeht.org, call 646-8441, ext. 1017, or email gregorye@eht.k12.nj.us.