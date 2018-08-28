EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — When Egg Harbor City hosted its first food-truck festival recently, it drew thousands of people and aimed a spotlight on a downtown that’s suffered economically over recent years, drawing outside attention to its businesses.
The success has others taking notice, among them Egg Harbor Township’s Economic Development Commission.
At the commission’s recent meeting, board member Jason Kiefer brought up the festival as something the township might want to consider. The potential to bring a few thousand visitors to the township might not only help local businesses but also make the township a destination, even if only for a day.
“The real premise was to bring some life back to the city,” Kiefer said of Egg Harbor City’s food truck festival. “And they’re glowing after what they accomplished.”
The discussion was not a direct proposal to start preparing a food truck festival at any immediate point, but rather a chance to consider what options might exist if a food festival were to be held.
Board member Bill Elliott said he’s seen similar festivals pop up all over — Galloway Township recently hosted its own summer food truck festival and drew upwards of 5,000 people to its municipal complex — but it might be hard to centralize in Egg Harbor Township. Unlike Egg Harbor City, the township, despite its vast size and sprawl, lacks a true downtown.
Elliot said some location options might be along the Black Horse Pike corridor, including the Shore Mall, and some of the other, now vacant, shopping centers that line the highway.
There’s also the idea that a food truck festival wouldn’t necessarily have to be located in a heavily-trafficked area. In a if-you-build-it-they-will-come sort of way, it was posited that a festival that’s advertised well and scheduled for a date that doesn’t compete with any other festivals might draw regardless of where it’s located. At Egg Harbor Township’s National Night Out, an estimated crowd of more than 10,000 took to Veteran’s Memorial Park to enjoy activities, games, and, of course, food trucks on site.
Paul Chan said a food truck festival might help foster a sense of community and neighborhood.
“These are the kinds of things we like to do if they produce good will,” he said.
In other commission news, Chan said he hopes small business loans and the designation of parts of the township as an “Opportunity Zone” will help attract businesses to Egg Harbor Township.
As part of a 2017 state law to incentivize development in low-income areas, a portion of land around the Atlantic City Airport has been named an opportunity zone. Opportunity zones allow investors to defer capital gains taxes by investing their money in new development or businesses located within the zone.
Chan called it a great opportunity for business owners as well as a benefit for Egg Harbor Township, which must establish itself as a destination business owners will want to invest in.
“We’re all trying to get away from being dependent on Atlantic City,” Chan said.
More information about the opportunity zones and small business loan programs can be found at www.ehtgov.org/EconomicDevelopment.