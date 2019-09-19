EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Sondhi family celebrated the Hindu festival of Janamashtami — Lord Krishna’s birthday — at their residence on Fire Road.
Janamashtami one of the biggest Hindu religious festivals.
This year Janamashtami was celebrated with people singing Lord Krishna's religious songs along with cutting a cake at midnight and breaking a decorative clay pot filled with candies and goodies, similar to a piñata.
This festival was celebrated with much joy and celebration. The Sondhi family personally wants to thank all family and friends who came over to celebrate Janamashtami them.
