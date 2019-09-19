EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Anthony Dolceamore, of Egg Harbor Township, organized a neighborhood food drive with the residents of Harbor Pines for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey.
On Monday, Aug. 19, for the seventh year in a row, Anthony and his daughter, Victoria, collected 750 pounds of food from the neighbors, bringing the total Harbor Pines annual food drive collection to over 6,000 pounds. The residents are eager to participate and support the Community FoodBank.
The participation in the food drive, enthusiasm and generosity of this community are greatly appreciated and will continue in the years to come.
We all have charities that are close to our hearts, but there are many people in Atlantic County who benefit from the great work of the Community FoodBank and the generosity of our communities.
Last year the food bank distributed more than 50 million pounds of food through more than 1,000 community partners, such as local soup kitchens and food pantries. This food, all 42 million meals, have reached people in need across the state.
