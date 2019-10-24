EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The state requires all municipalities to complete the Best Practices Inventory. The purpose of the inventory is to encourage municipalities to embrace practices that promote financial accountability, sound management and transparency.
The Township Committee reviewed its best practices inventory findings for calendar year 2019 at its meeting Oct. 16. The township scored a 95% on the best practices inventory.
“The township’s score on the best practices inventory clearly demonstrates the township’s commitment to provide financial accountability, good solid management practices and transparency to our residents in all of our activities,” Township Committee member Joe Cafero said.
As an accountant, Committeewoman Laura Pfrommer commended the efforts of all the Township department heads and the Finance Office for their professionalism in compliance with all of the regulations.
The township has scored above 95% for the past 10 years since the best practices inventory was implemented.
Mayor Paul W. Hodson said the “residents of Egg Harbor Township can take comfort in knowing their local government is providing services at levels which are highly commended by the state of New Jersey for good government.”
