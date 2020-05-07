Sometimes, all you need is an encouraging word to get through the day.
That’s the idea behind the Kindness Rocks Garden developed by Egg Harbor Township Girl Scout Troop 12463.
While working on a recent Girl Scout Journey as part of the Cadette program, the girls learned about the power of words and how they can be used to inspire, encourage and promote well-being. For the “take action” component of the program, the girls chose to combine the idea of word power with community service by developing a corner of a garden plot at the township Arboretum into an inspirational rock garden.
Members of the troop, led by troop leader Amy Bruno, are Caroline Bruno, 13, Amber Sullivan, 13, Desiree Moore, 13, and Katie Sullivan, 14.
Troop 12463 would like to thank the following people for their assistance towards completing their efforts:
• Old Cape Recycling for their donation of over 100 river rocks to be painted
• Fellow Girl Scouts from sister EHT troops who helped paint the donated rocks
• The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System for hosting the troop rock paint night.
• The township Nature Reserve & Arboretum for providing an opportunity for the Girl Scouts to improve and maintain an outdoor public space in their community
The troop invites everyone in the township to be a part of the Kindness Rocks Garden by “taking a rock for motivation, and / or leaving a rock for inspiration.” Any rocks added to the garden should be sprayed with a clear outdoor acrylic sealer available at most craft stores.
