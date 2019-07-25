Egg Harbor Township High School was a part of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America's (FCCLA) largest National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California June 30 through July 4.
More than 8,700 attendees gathered to expand leadership skills, sharpen talents, explore career pathways, and listen to inspiring speakers.
This year's conference theme encouraged participants to "Believe in Yourself" through competing in Competitive Events, running for office, partaking in Leadership Academy, and continuing to make a positive impact within their families, communities, and careers. Attendees also had the opportunity to engage with Red Talks, attend the Ford Driving Skills for Life event, learn about potential career and college opportunities at the EXPO, and interact with leaders from across the nation.
"It is always inspiring to watch so many young leaders come together and realize their full potential through competition, career training, and leadership workshops," said Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of FCCLA. "This National Leadership Conference was a great success thanks to the National Board of Directors, National Staff, National Executive Council and their advisors, as well as the students, advisors, and organization's supporters."
Samantha Donnelly and Hayley Duncan from Egg Harbor Township High School participated in one of 40 Family and Consumer Sciences related competitive events offered at NLC, including STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Events and the FCCLA/LifeSmarts Knowledge Bowl. These events support foundational, leadership, and workplace skills in areas such as advocacy, culinary arts, and entrepreneurship. Their event, Focus on Children, helped develop a new awareness of healthy food choices for the students in our ABC Preschool. Competing with over 5,000 STAR event participants, Samantha and Hayley were awarded a silver medal for the project.
Next year FCCLA will host its 75th National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., July 5 through 9. To learn more about how you can get involved as a student, sponsor, or supporter, contact Leslie Volpe at Egg Harbor Township High School.