EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township High School will present "Mamma Mia!" the Broadway musical featuring the music of ABBA, from Thursday, Nov. 29, through Sunday, Dec. 2. Show times will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Nearly 100 students make up the cast and crew of the musical, one of the first high school productions of the Tony-nominated show. Featuring many of ABBA’s most popular songs, such as “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “Super Trouper,” the comedy tells the story of Sophie Sheridan, a teenage girl in search of her father’s identity.
Director Matt Guenther, who also teaches German at the school, encourages the audience to sing along to their favorite songs. “Dancing Queen was the first 45 I ever bought with my own money, and we played it until it wore out,” he said. “Any time that song comes on the radio, it immediately takes me back to when I was a kid. We know that everyone who comes to the show is going to love it and have a great time.”
Joining Guenther on the production team are assistant director and choreographer Nancy Portnoy, producer Jason Kristeller, vocal director Dale Roeck, costumer Leslie Volpe, set designer Lee Buhrman, orchestra conductor Ben Fong and accompanist David Milnes. The Friends of The Theatre Society also played an integral role in fundraising and support for the production.
The cast, which includes many double-cast roles in order to maximize student involvement, features Elena Marcato and Juliana Gonzalez in the role of Donna Sheridan, and Mara McBane and Ruby Doran in the role of Donna’s daughter, Sophie. Other key roles include Ted Guzman as Sam Carmichael, Lucas Hunter as Bill Austin, Joseph Tepper as Harry Bright and Alex Manzo as Sophie’s fiance, Sky.
Senior Marcato, a member of the New Jersey All State Women’s Choir, is excited for everyone to enjoy the results of three months of hard work by the cast and crew. “The show has so much energy,” she said. “I know that the audience is going to be dancing and singing along in their seats!”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. The production is rated PG-13. To reserve tickets, e-mail Kristeller at kristelj@eht.k12.nj.us. Tickets will be available at the door on a first come, first served basis.