Egg Harbor Township History Notes - Boardwalk National Bank Black Horse Pike

Pictured is the Boardwalk National Bank, Black Horse Pike, circa 1960s.
Upcoming Events
Fireside Chat with June Sheridan, Dick Squires and Dave Clayton, titled “Tales of Egg Harbor Township,” will take place Friday April 5 at 7 p.m. inside the meeting room at the Egg Harbor Township Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road, Egg Harbor Township.
Community Teaching Garden: Gardening plots for rent available. Call 609-813-2002 or 609-335-3313 for information.