Egg Harbor Township History Notes - Municipal Building

This is a photo of Phase One of the construction of Egg Harbor Township’s new Municipal Building. The first section, on the left, is next to the original Bargaintown School, which was built in 1873 and later became a farmers grange, then the Township Hall. Phase two was completed in 1979 and the early building was demolished. (Information from “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ")
