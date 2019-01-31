Egg Harbor Township History Notes - Schrul’s Restaurant

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
A popular log cabin-style restaurant in the McKee City section of the township near the corner of English Creek Road and the Black Horse Pike, was Schrul’s Restaurant. There were cabin-like bungalows to rent behind the restaurant also.
Upcoming events
The next event for the Great Egg Harbour Township Historial Society will be 7 p.m. March 8. An Evening of Pure Irish will feature the Irish Celli Band, Irish dancers and bagpipers. The event will take place at the EHT Community Center, 5045 English Creek Road in Egg Harbor Township.
There are new hours for the Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum/Library. The museum is now open to the public 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays and 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday or by appointment. The museum is at 6647 West Jersey Ave.
The museum is always looking for early photos of the township. Any questions, call 609-601-1223 or 609-335-3313.