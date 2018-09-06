Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
In 1950, Arthur Powell, a local contractor, built an auto racetrack on property he owned off Washington Avenue in Egg Harbor Township and called it Powell’s Speedway. It opened Sept. 3, 1950, and was full of action-packed races.
But after Powell was killed in a construction equipment accident, the property was put up for sale in 1952. In 1952 and 1953, the track was renamed Atlantic City Raceway and was owned by Willard Guyer, of Trenton. In 1954, new owner George Stockinger renamed the racetrack Pleasantville Speedway. The races continued into 1960. Stockinger signed a rent/purchase agreement with Ken Butler, a thrill-show promoter, and the name was changed back to Atlantic City Speedway. In 1979, Butler became the legal owner of the track and later sold the property.
The area where the speedway was located is now occupied by the NJ Transit Egg Harbor Township facility on Washington Avenue.
Information courtesy “Journey Through Time In Egg Harbor Township NJ.”
Upcoming Events
Ye Old Flea Market and Museum Day at GEHTHS museum/library, 6647 West Jersey Ave., 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29. To purchase a space, call for information at 609-813-2002 or email GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com.
The Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society Museum is open to the public the first Saturday of each month from 1-3 p.m. and every Sunday from 1-3 p.m., weather permitting.
The museum is always looking for early photos and artifacts from the township’s history. Any questions, call 609-813-2002.
