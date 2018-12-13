Egg Harbor Township History Notes: The railroad through EHT — then and now

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
In 1879, the Pennsylvania Railroad directed the West Jersey Railroad to build a line between Atlantic City and Newfield in Gloucester County. The West Jersey and Atlantic Railroad carried passengers from the Newfield branch through McKee City and Cardiff in Egg Harbor Township into Pleasantville and Atlantic City. People had to flag down the train to get it to stop so they could board. The line was formally abandoned in 1966. In 2002, Atlantic County began construction for a bike / walking trail along this railroad path, which residents enjoy today. This information and photos are from “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township, NJ."
