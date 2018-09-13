Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.
1800s School House in Bargaintown. This one-room schoolhouse was located on Patcong Lake next to Price’s Mill on what is known today as Mill Road. The teacher, called the master, taught all eight grades, and the room was heated by a potbellied wood stove. The children used chalk and handheld slates for their work. At this time, it wasn’t mandatory for all children to attend school.
Information courtesy “Journey Through Time In Egg Harbor Township NJ."
