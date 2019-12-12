EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — About 100 residents gathered in the Community Center’s parking lot for the township’s inaugural tree-lighting ceremony, and all clapped when the bright lights wrapped around three tall evergreen trees sparked to life Saturday evening, Dec. 7.
Mayor Paul W. Hodson said the township once had an annual tree-lighting ceremony, and he wanted to revive the almost forgotten tradition. His administration hopes continuing the event at the Community Center on English Creek Road will bring residents together during the holidays.
“We don’t really have a Main Street, so we’re going to improve this every year and light this up every year,” Hodson said. “We’re lucky to have this building. Today, not many municipalities have a rec center like ours.”
After the trees were illuminated for the first time in years, Santa Claus arrived in one of the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company’s ladder trucks to greet dozens of eager children.
There was a minor delay after the fire company received a call about a noisy heater just as Hodson initiated the countdown for the tree lighting.
“Just because we’re out on Santa detail doesn't mean we don’t answer the calls,” said Cardiff Fire Chief Charles “Rob” Winkler.
Winkler said the department was cleared from the call quickly, and the event went on without another hitch. The dozens of children in attendance flocked to greet the man in the red suit.
“Santa was determined to get here,” Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer said.
Along with the tree lighting outside, snacks and entertainment were in full supply inside the Community Center. Families were welcome to holiday cookies and hot chocolate.
The high school’s Tri-M Music Honor Society performed holiday songs. Cygnus Creative Arts Centre students Julia Celestino, Jessica Rosenthal and Sara LoCasale each performed a holiday-inspired ballet routine.
After the student performances, families were invited to watch a screening of "The Polar Express" inside the center’s multipurpose room.
“Our goal was basically to build on the sense of community, and we figured this was the best spot to do it,” Pfrommer said. “We’re just hoping that we continue to grow from this and people enjoy themselves and any comments and suggestions, we will gladly take them.”
